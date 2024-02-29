Open Menu

Punjab Handball League From March 1

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Punjab Handball League from March 1

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, under the supervision of the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, would organise the Punjab Handball Provincial League matches from Friday, March 1.

The league matches would continue till March 5 at the University of Sargodha, and feature regional handball teams from across the province.

The opening ceremony would take place at the District Sports Gymnasium in Sargodha, with Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas as the chief guest.

According to the event organising secretary, Mahr Ahmad Khan Haral, who's sports director at the University of Sargodha, the competition would be held under a league system. The top performing players would be selected for two teams by Pakistan’s certified international level technical officials/ selectors, and the teams would represent Punjab in the National Handball League, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Sargodha March HEC University Of Sargodha Event From Top

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

1 hour ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

2 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

2 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

2 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

16 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

16 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan