Open Menu

Punjab IGP Visits Safe Cities Authority Offices

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Punjab IGP visits Safe Cities Authority offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices on the second day of Eid.

According to Punjab police spokesman here on Thursday, the IGP and Punjab Safe Cities Authority Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younis extended Eid greetings to the police communication officers and other staff. IGP Dr. Usman also distributed sweets among the staff and officers of the Safe Cities Authority.

He said the spirit and devotion of the staff performing duties during the Eid holidays was commendable.

"My salutations to every soldier of the force, who sacrificed their happiness for the happiness of others," he added.

Authority's MD Muhammad Ahsan said the Safe City staff and police communication officers were busy making the city safe. He also appreciated determination of the officers celebrating Eid away from their loved-ones. He asserted that 24-hour surveillance was being ensured with Safe Cities cameras installed across the city.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Holidays From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

12 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan