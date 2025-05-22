Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Polio Eradication Program Head Dr. Adil Tahir on Thursday warned of severe consequences for workers found manipulating records during the May 26-30 vaccination campaign, directing all 36 district health officers to ensure strict compliance.

Chairing a preparatory meeting via video link, Adil Tahir ordered immediate tracing of children missed in previous rounds and mandated that any child without a finger mark be considered as unvaccinated.

He emphasized that no untrained teams would be deployed and demanded strict maintenance of vaccine cold chains.

The campaign aims to cover 22.3 million children across Punjab, with a follow-up round planned for July.

Health officials were instructed to prioritize worker safety during the ongoing heatwave while ensuring transparent reporting of challenges.