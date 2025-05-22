Open Menu

Punjab Polio Chief Warns For Strict Action Against Data Manipulation

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Polio Eradication Program Head Dr. Adil Tahir on Thursday warned of severe consequences for workers found manipulating records during the May 26-30 vaccination campaign, directing all 36 district health officers to ensure strict compliance.

Chairing a preparatory meeting via video link, Adil Tahir ordered immediate tracing of children missed in previous rounds and mandated that any child without a finger mark be considered as unvaccinated.

He emphasized that no untrained teams would be deployed and demanded strict maintenance of vaccine cold chains.

The campaign aims to cover 22.3 million children across Punjab, with a follow-up round planned for July.

Health officials were instructed to prioritize worker safety during the ongoing heatwave while ensuring transparent reporting of challenges.

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

55 minutes ago
 Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

2 hours ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

2 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

2 hours ago
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

2 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

2 hours ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan