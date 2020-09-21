PWDP approves 27 development projects worth 14892.098mln

(@FahadShabbir)

The 6th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday forum approved 27 developmental projects in Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Industries, Local Government, Multi sectoral Development, Forestry, Food, Information, Social Welfare and Roads sectors worth Rs 14892.098 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The 6th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday forum approved 27 developmental projects in Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Industries, Local Government, Multi sectoral Development, Forestry, Food, Information, Social Welfare and Roads sectors worth Rs 14892.098 million.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department and attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The approved schemes of Elementary and Secondary Education sector included provision of stipends and scholarships for students of Merged Areas-Primary Schools (AIP), provision of teachers at Primary, middle, high & higher secondary schools in merged areas (AIP), provision for alternative Model for High Quality Education at Secondary and Higher Secondary level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SBSE), provision for innovative solutions to improve quality and access to education in KP (SBSE).

The approved schemes of Higher Education sector were feasibility study for establishment of GGDC Tahkal Peshawar, establishment of 20 Govt Degree Colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, construction of university in the existing campus of Abdul Wali Khan University (Dir Lower), provision of transport facilities for colleges, establishment of Commerce College at Nowshera, establishment of Girls Commerce College at Swabi, Swat University Campus at Dargai District Malakand, establishment and up-gradation of Colleges/Universities/Campuses in Merged Areas (AIP) and establishment of Swat University (Counterpart funding for PSDP Project).

The approved schemes of Industries sector included reconstruction of Government Technical Vocational Center (GTVC) at Bannu, reconstruction of Government College of Technology at Nowshera, reconstruction of Government College of Technology (GCT) at Abbottabad.

The approved schemes of Local Government sector included establishment of public parks in selected Tehsils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, construction of Tehsil Complex in Selected Tehsils.

The approved scheme of Forestry sector was, merged areas integrated Development Forestry Sector Project. In food sector the committee approved acquisition of land for Food Grain Storages in the Merged Districts. In the Information sector the up scaling of Information Setup in Merged Districts (AIP) was approved.

The approved scheme of Social Welfare sector was strengthening of Zakat and Ushr Department, FATA Secretariat. In road sector the construction of road connecting Sub Division Wazir to Bannu circular road was approved besides construction of 10 RCC Bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on need basis.