Qadri For Ulema To Play Their Role In Social Progress

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Qadri for Ulema to play their role in social progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday urged the ulema to play their active role for bringing improvement in the society.

Addressing at a gathering organized by the PTI Ulema Wing here at Kubra Masjid, Samanabad, he said that ulema should avoid issuing such statements which could hurt others.

"Our responsibility is to attract people towards islam which can be fulfilled by using the stages (mimber) of mosques", he added.

The minister vowed that the PTI government would convert Pakistan into Madina like state.

He said that anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam elements wanted to destabilize the country but such elements had failed in their nefarious designs.

He said that conspiracies against Pakistan Army started from New Delhi and reached here via London, adding that Pakistan Army played a prominent role in prosperity, peace and development of the country.

He said that Pakistan was a fort of Islam in the world, adding the opposition under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was running a campaign against prestigious institution of the country.

"Nothing is democratic in the PDM and they are just attempting to create unrest in the country," the minister said and added the government would never allow to derail the system.

He said that Prime Minister raised an open voice against France on publishing caricatures.

Kul Masalak Ulema board chairman Maulana Asim Makhdoom presented a welcome note.

Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and PTI Ulema Wing Punjab secretarygeneral Maulana Asghar Arif Chishti were also present.

