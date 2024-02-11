Qaim Ali Shah Winning Elections Since 1970
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah is the only politician who participated in every election of the country for 54 years (1970-2024) and did not lose a single election.
According to a report on Social Media, Qaim Ali Shah’s loyalty can be inferred from the fact that he is the only politician who remained within the same party from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government until 2024.
Consistently showcasing his dedication through various leadership roles in the PPP.
