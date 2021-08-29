UrduPoint.com

Qandeel School Offers Free Education, Urges Parents To Enrol Blind Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Government Qandeel Secondary School and Institute for Blind Girls have opened admissions for visually impaired children where almost all facilities are for free with a monthly stipend for the students.

The Government Qandeel Secondary School is established in the largest Kalyan Das Hindu temple of the garrison city that offers numerous facilities for free with quality education, Principal of Qandeel Secondary School Pervaiz Akhter told APP.

An admission campaign awareness seminar was held here jointly by Qandeel Secondary School and Government Institute of Blind for Girls Shamsabad that aimed at sensitising parents on educational institute for visually impaired children, he added.

During the seminar Director Special Education Department Rawalpindi Fouzia Arshad also participated in the seminar. She briefed the participants that the Punjab government was offering education in 304 institutions to differently abled people including namely blind, dumb and deaf, mentally retarded and physically impaired children.

Fouzia added that the entire education from uniform to books was for free and parents just have to send their children to school.

The Qandeel School principal informed the participants about AAA theory of Acceptance, Adjustment and Achievement. "AAA starts from acceptance of the disease within the individual first, then parents and ultimately society has to consider them as a specially abled person of the society and useful part of the society," he said.

He informed that people from different walks of life participated in the seminar. Akhter said the people bearing visually impaired wards were requested and encouraged to send their children to Qandeel School to acquire education.

He said the school was for boys as a separate school for girls was established in Shamsabad.

The principal informed that the School offered free education, books, uniform, school transport, hostel, food, vocational training, low vision facility with magnifying glasses for partially blind children, recreational tours, sports facilities along with mobility and orientation facility.

Moreover, there was modern scientific method of teaching, computer labs, highly qualified teaching staff in the School, he said, adding, the students were also paid a monthly stipend of Rs 800.

He added that a free psychological assessment of the students was also offered at the Qandeel School.

Pervaiz Akhter told that children of four to nine years of age were eligible to apply for admission in the School.

There were spacious class rooms with a conducive environment for students to acquire education and extra curricular skills, he added.

The Qandeel Secondary School has a very vibrant alumni fraternity as its students are serving in various public and private departments particularly the prestigious education department and civil service of the country.

He urged the parents to avail this opportunity and get their children equipped with education and skills without spending a penny under a secure and friendly environment.

The parents and readers, he said were requested to spread the word and motivate people to get their specially abled children to school and may contact on 051-5550465 (Pervaiz Sahab Principal Qandeel Secondary School Kohati Bazaar Rawalpindi).

