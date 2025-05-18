QAU Criminology Students Visit Safe City Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A delegation of students from the Department of Criminology at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), led by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam, visited Safe City Islamabad to observe its technological advancements and operational capabilities.
An official told APP on Sunday that the Safe City Project, the Deputy Director (NOC) and Assistant Director Safe City welcomed the delegation and briefed them on various components of the facility, including the police operations hall, online women police station, Safe City web tv, and wireless control room.
The students were given a detailed tour of the command and control centre, where the functionality and significance of the systems in maintaining law and order were demonstrated.
The delegation observed the operations of the advanced surveillance camera system, gaining insight into the monitoring, detection, and response capabilities of Safe City Islamabad.
The students were also informed about key technological initiatives, including the emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, E-Challan system, and “Pucar-15” emergency helpline.
Facial recognition cameras have been installed at the city’s entry and exit points to identify suspicious individuals and enhance public safety.
The delegation appreciated the modern infrastructure and effective policing strategies of the Islamabad Police, and thanked the Director General Safe City Islamabad and his team for organizing the informative visit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teenager drowns in canal1 minute ago
-
Cotton farmers advised to control whitefly infestation1 minute ago
-
QAU criminology students visit Safe City Islamabad1 minute ago
-
SAU Playing Pivotal Role in Agricultural Research: Dr Altaf Ali Siyal1 minute ago
-
Multan faces upsurge in street crime11 minutes ago
-
NA resolution on CSS age limit, attempts termed historic step for youth11 minutes ago
-
Man poisons wife to death11 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar to visit China on Monday11 minutes ago
-
Body found in Upper Jhelum Canal21 minutes ago
-
Driver's body recovered from River Panjkora in Dir21 minutes ago
-
DC visit Govt Dispensary to inspect medical facilities21 minutes ago
-
PMD forecasts very hot weather for Sindh21 minutes ago