Teenager Drowns In Canal

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Teenager drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A teenage boy drowned in the Gugera Branch Canal in City Jaranwala police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 18-year-old Zain Abbas of Mohallah Anwar Abad was taking a bath in the Gugera Branch Canal near Jhal Bridge when he drowned.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started a search operation in the canal which is 89-foot wide and 12-foot deep.

The search operation is ongoing but the boy is still missing, he added.

