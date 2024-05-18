QMC disposes 150,000 tons of trash during ongoing cleanness drive: Hamza

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division/Administrator Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the corporation has collected over 150,000 tons of trash from the city so far during the ongoing cleanness drive.

He said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan, the cleanliness campaign is going on rapidly across the city.

Hamza Shafqaat said special efforts have been taken regarding the cleanliness situation and all available resources are being utilized to ensure civic facilitates to the Quetta dwellers.

The commissioner, who is also administrator of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), said that the Corporation was collecting waste through heavy machinery on daily basis as the city produced around 1.5 million tons of garbage annually.

Administrator QMC Hamza Shafqaat said the cleanliness drives are being carried out in every area of the city on a regular basis and the QMC was ensuring the collection and disposal of garbage in every area of the provincial capital city including Sariyab to Nawan Killi.

He said in order to improve the cleanness situation, the heavy machinery and staff of Metropolitan Corporation are work in day and night shifts.

He added that in order to speed up the ongoing cleaning campaign in the city, the work on ongoing cleaning drive across the city would also during the night hours.

He said that all possible measures have taken to provide relief to the public on urgent basis.

The metropolitan corporation and district administration will continue their joint operations against illegal encroachments on the drains across the city along with the cleaning of garbage and cleanness of drains in the city.