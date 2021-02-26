Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal dreamed of welfare state with equal rights for all: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) laid foundation for the very first welfare state and his companions had carried forward the steps for welfare state.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal had dreamed of welfare state where every citizen has equal right. Social and welfare organizations now striving to fulfill the dream," the Administrator said this while visiting central office and different departments of Alamgir Welfare Trust here, said a statement on Friday.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Chairman Alamgir Welfare Trust Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, General Secretary Shamim Ahmed Chandana, Director Finance Rehan Yaseen and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that Alamgir Welfare Trust is doing great job as it may easy to start welfare works but its equally difficult to continue the same for long.

Ahmed also presented gifts to students at the centre and said that he is sure that their future is bright. He said that Karachi and its people are known for their charity works.

He said that this is very pleasing sign that Alamgir Welfare Trust providing education to 25,000 students.

The Administrator said that the needy people are also provided medical aid as well help for the wedding.

Speaking on the occasion, Alamgir Welfare Trust Chairman Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed said that the trust was established in 1994 by Anwar Chandna Shaheed.

He said that Alamgir Welfare Trust helping the needy people in education and health sectors while it is also providing financial assistance for wedding of needy girls.

He said that Alamgir Welfare Trust is serving the humanity regardless of creed and caste. The trust has a modern laboratory equipped with radiology, physiotherapy and other facilities.

He said that Alamgir Welfare Trust is also providing dialysis facility to the needy people who are also given pick and drop service.

Nisar said that they are also trying to make technical education common. The trust also provides ration bags to the needy people on regular basis.

"We also provide cooked food at hospitals, jails and different arteries," he added.