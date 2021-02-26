UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal Dreamed Of Welfare State With Equal Rights For All: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal dreamed of welfare state with equal rights for all: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) laid foundation for the very first welfare state and his companions had carried forward the steps for welfare state.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal had dreamed of welfare state where every citizen has equal right. Social and welfare organizations now striving to fulfill the dream," the Administrator said this while visiting central office and different departments of Alamgir Welfare Trust here, said a statement on Friday.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Chairman Alamgir Welfare Trust Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, General Secretary Shamim Ahmed Chandana, Director Finance Rehan Yaseen and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that Alamgir Welfare Trust is doing great job as it may easy to start welfare works but its equally difficult to continue the same for long.

Ahmed also presented gifts to students at the centre and said that he is sure that their future is bright. He said that Karachi and its people are known for their charity works.

He said that this is very pleasing sign that Alamgir Welfare Trust providing education to 25,000 students.

The Administrator said that the needy people are also provided medical aid as well help for the wedding.

Speaking on the occasion, Alamgir Welfare Trust Chairman Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed said that the trust was established in 1994 by Anwar Chandna Shaheed.

He said that Alamgir Welfare Trust helping the needy people in education and health sectors while it is also providing financial assistance for wedding of needy girls.

He said that Alamgir Welfare Trust is serving the humanity regardless of creed and caste. The trust has a modern laboratory equipped with radiology, physiotherapy and other facilities.

He said that Alamgir Welfare Trust is also providing dialysis facility to the needy people who are also given pick and drop service.

Nisar said that they are also trying to make technical education common. The trust also provides ration bags to the needy people on regular basis.

"We also provide cooked food at hospitals, jails and different arteries," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Chaudhry Nisar Muhammad Ali Jinnah Marriage Job Same Alamgir May

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

25 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

36 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai’s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

2 hours ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.