Quintuplets Born In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A mother from Jhang welcomed quintuplets into the world on Thursday at Faisalabad's Allied Hospital.
The five newborns, comprising three boys and two girls, were safely delivered, with both the mother and babies confirmed to be in stable condition by attending physicians, said a private news channel.
This joyous event contrasts with a tragic incident last year in Hyderabad, where a woman from Umerkot gave birth to sextuplets, though unfortunately, five of the infants were stillborn.
Despite this loss, the mother successfully underwent the delivery and is reported to be in stable health.
