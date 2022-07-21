Quranic calligraphy exhibition inaugurated at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council organised a group Islamic calligraphy exhibition here on Thursday in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

Director of Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, while speaking as the chief guest of the exhibition, said that the artists had beautifully written the Quranic verses.

He said that the art of Islamic calligraphy has a prominent and unique place in our civilisation and culture. At the same time, today's youth stepped into the field of Islamic calligraphy with a good attitude and new ideas.

The youth's work is a means of expressing the realities of life, and the Holy Quran written in the artworks from Pakistan and around the world in the exhibition was a source of pride for us.

Waqar said that the Punjab government paid full attention to promoting and developing all art genres.

Speaking at the ceremony, Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman said that by following the Quranic teachings, a person gets mental and emotional peace in this world and the hereafter.

"Without it, human life cannot reach its ascension," he added.

He said that Pakistan was among the countries where artists have done great work in calligraphy.

In the exhibition, Muhammad Ashraf Heera, Azeem Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Shabbir Ahmed Zia, Muhammad Yunis Rumi, Sidra Azam, Ayesha Nosheen, Jazeb Ali Qureshi, Sania Shabbir, Asma Sajid, Tahreem Bashir, Touba Waqar, Ariba Javed, Faiza, Azqa Aslam Omara Afshin, Mohammad Khanzala, Shamim Idris, Tabinda Batul and Tamman Yaqoob work put on display.

Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the artists at the end of the ceremony, while many art lovers attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition will continue till July 25.