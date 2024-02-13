Radio Pakistan Hyderabad marks World Radio Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Radio Pakistan celebrated World Radio Day on Tuesday, February 13, various programs were organized in Hyderabad on this occasion.

The main event in Hyderabad was held at Radio Pakistan, where Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, the Director-General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), cut a cake at the Radio Pakistan Hyderabad’s studio.

He reiterated the commitment that Radio Pakistan would remain at the forefront of providing entertainment and information to the people of the country.

He said that the modern media was facing huge challenges but despite this, Radio Pakistan has proved itself and maintained its effectiveness through decades of hard work and service.

He stated that it was a great national broadcasting institution with the aim of providing education, entertainment and information to the people.

He appreciated the dedication of all Radio Pakistan employees in fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

Later, a tree was also planted in the premises of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad building.

The Deputy Controller Imran Javed, Station Director Ali Akbar Hingorjo, Program Manager Muhammad Hussain, Senior Producer Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, Muhammad Arif Arain, Roshan Kalhoro, Abid Solangi, Bahadur Khan Mahar, Naeema Siddique, Khalid Chandio, Saeeda Chandio, Deputy Controller Engineering Qadeer Mahesar, Khalid Ali, Haji Muhammad Khokhar and others were also present on the occasion.