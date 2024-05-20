Railway Police Reunites 37 Children With Their Parents
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
The Pakistan Railway Police have reported reuniting 37 children, both boys and girls, with their parents after finding them wandering at various railway stations or traveling on trains across the country over the past two weeks
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Pakistan Railway Police have reported reuniting 37 children, both boys and girls, with their parents after finding them wandering at various railway stations or traveling on trains across the country over the past two weeks.
The Rawalpindi division reunited nine children, while the Lahore and Peshawar divisions each reunited six children, official sources in the Railway Police told APP.
They said the Multan and Sukkur divisions found three children, while the Karachi and Quetta divisions reunited seven and three children, respectively. Additionally, the police returned lost luggage and goods to 60 passengers.
To a question, they said the department collected Rs 74.8 million from ticketless passengers during a four-month crackdown, assisted by railway police and train staff.
Approximately 58,446 passengers were caught traveling without tickets, and the collected fines were deposited in the department's official bank account, they added.
They emphasized that crackdowns on ticketless travel are a daily occurrence, and violators are charged for the full journey plus a penalty. Those unable to pay are handed over to the railway police.
Over the past year, they said the Pakistan Railway Police arrested 3,923 individuals for various rule and law violations, registering 3,625 cases across the eight railway divisions.
They said the case distribution includes 658 in Peshawar, 577 in Rawalpindi, 1,044 in Lahore, 326 in Mughalpura workshops, 393 in Multan, 208 in Sukkur, 346 in Karachi, and 73 in Quetta.
The sources said the help desks have been established at all major railway stations to support passengers. Despite limited resources, the performance of the railway police has been satisfactory, with expectations for further improvement in the coming year.
\395
Recent Stories
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism7 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers9 minutes ago
-
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in sizzling summer9 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot9 minutes ago
-
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms9 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport14 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers14 minutes ago
-
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar14 minutes ago
-
06 stolen motorcycles recovered14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh18 minutes ago
-
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane18 minutes ago
-
PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea18 minutes ago