Railways All Set To Ply Four Special Trains On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways has completed all arrangements to run four special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate the passengers leaving for their native towns to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their dear ones.

According to the schedule issued by Pakistan Railways, the first Eid special train would depart from Karachi to Peshawar and the other from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore.

As per the schedule, the first special train would leave Karachi for Peshawar on April 07 at 6:00 am while the second special train would run from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day at 10:00 am.

The third train will leave from Karachi Cantonment to Lahore on April 08 at 9:00 pm while the last Eid special passenger train will leave from Lahore to Karachi on April 09 at 5:00 pm.

All the passengers have been instructed to follow the standard operation procedures (SOPs) during the traveling in the trains and on the stations.

