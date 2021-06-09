UrduPoint.com
Railways Minister Suspends Several Officers On Negligence From Duties

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Railways Minister suspends several officers on negligence from duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has suspended several officers for negligence on the technical advice of Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the minister has taken the decision of suspension of the officers as per his promise after the initial enquiry of the Dharaki accident.

The minister suspended Muhammad Imran of Grade 18 (DME-II) Lahore, Ghulam Qadir Lakho of Grade 18 (DEN-II) Sukkur, Qazi Shamsuddin of Grade 16 PWI / Grade 2 Mirpur Mathelo, Nihal Khan ATO / ACO of Grade 17 Sukkur, Abdul Aziz AME / Sukkur (Grade 17), Ibtisam Al-Hassan Sub Engineer (Grad11) TXR Karachi while In Shaukat Ali Sheikh, Deputy DS / Civil Karachi, (Grade 18) , Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, DEN to Karachi, have been arrested for negligence in their duties on derailment of Khyber Mail (2 Dn) near Hyderabad in Karachi Division.

Masroor Anwar PWI Hyderabad has also been suspended. The purpose of suspending these officers is to punish the officers for their negligence as promised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati so that such incidents can be prevented in future, the spokesperson said.

