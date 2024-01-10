Railways permits stops to 2 trains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Railways issued orders for temporary halting of Karachi Express (15Up, 16Dn, running between Lahore and Karachi) at Okara Railway Station from February 1 to 29 to facilitate citizens of the area.

According to a notification, issued here on Wednesday, the Bolan Mail (3Up/4Dn, operating between Karachi and Quetta) is also permitted to stop for 2 minutes at Shah Nawaz Railway Station.