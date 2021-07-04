UrduPoint.com
Rain Brings Respite From Sultry Weather

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Rain brings respite from sultry weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The moderate spell of rain with winds and thunderstorms in the provincial metropolitan and surrounding areas on Sunday brought much-needed respite to the residents from scorching heat.

The city has been reeling under sultry weather due to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for last several days with many people preferred to remain indoor during day time to avoid heat stroke.

After the rain mercury went down to 21 degrees Celsius providing a much need respite to residents from the rising temperature and humidity.

A much needed and timely rain brought joy and sigh of relief to people who had been braving hot and humid weather conditions for the past several days.

The rain with winds also disrupted electricity in many localities.

The met office forecast that rain thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram,  Kohistan, Torghar, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur,  Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Kurram districts for next 24 hours. Strong dust raising winds are also expected in plain areas of the province.

