Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

According to Meteorological department, Rain-thundershowers (with windstorm) is expected in Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal and T.

T Singh. Heavy falls are also likely to occur in few parts of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore. Rain-thunderstorm with dust raising winds are expected at a few places in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G Khan and Bahawalpur.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating upper/central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and western parts of the country.