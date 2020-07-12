UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Rain expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain with thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

According to Meteorological department, Rain-thundershowers (with windstorm) is expected in Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal and T.

T Singh. Heavy falls are also likely to occur in few parts of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore. Rain-thunderstorm with dust raising winds are expected at a few places in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G Khan and Bahawalpur.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating upper/central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Balochistan Murree Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mianwali Narowal Attock Taxila Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mabkhout carries UAE’s renewed World Cup hopes: ..

24 minutes ago

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

54 minutes ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.