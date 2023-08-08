Open Menu

Rain Expected In Northeast Punjab, South KP, Kashmir; PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Rain expected in northeast Punjab, south KP, Kashmir; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in northeast Punjab, south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir.

Dust storm/dust raising winds is likely in central and south Sindh with chances of thunderstorm rain in coastal areas Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 21 mm, Airport 15), Garhi Dupatta 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 10, Dera Ismail Khan Airport 03, Dir (Lower 03), Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Chitral 02, Mardan 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas 10, Bagrote, Gilgit 07, Bunji 02, Gupis 01mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Sibbi was 43 C.

