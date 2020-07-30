Rain forecast in city during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Murree, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Khushab, T.

T Singh, Mianwali ,Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and D.G Khan.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Gujranwala 53mm, Lahore (AP 51mm, City 14mm), T.T.Singh 34mm, Attock, Narowal 33mm, Sialkot (City 41mm, AP 0m7), Islamabad (AP 25mm, Golra 16mm, Bokra 14, ZP 11mm, Saidpur 7), D.G.Khan, Kot Addu 16mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10mm, Chaklala 0m7), Kasur 14mm, Chakwal 11mm, Gujrat 4mm, Bahawalnagar 1.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 33 and 26 centigrade respectively, on Thursday.