Rain likely to bring down AQI level to 'satisfactory'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The light rainfall in the provincial capital on Wednesday is likely to bring down the air quality index (AQI) level to 'satisfactory' (51-100), which was recorded 138 at The Mall road and 172 at Township on Tuesday.

Also, the Meteorological Department predicted a widespread rainy spell from Saturday.

Talking to APP, Dr Muhammad Arshad, In-charge Smog Control Room of Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab, said the AQI in the provincial capital had reached 455 (PM2.5) on December 30, 2022, and 333 on January 13, 2023. But, due to aggressive anti-smog campaign, launched by the EPD special squad, situation remained in control compared to the last season.

He said that measure taken by different departments on orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) including closure of schools for three days in a week in Lahore, extension in winter holidays period of secondary and higher education institutions by one week, and closure of all markets and restaurants in the provincial capital by 10 pm on weekdays, also helped reduce toxic levels of air pollution and smog in the city.

Chief Meteorologist Lahore Dr Khalid Malik said that rainy spell had started with drizzle in Northeast Punjab while a good and widespread wet spell is likely to start from coming Saturday.

Under the influence of the new system, rains are likely in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sialkot and other cities on Saturday and Sunday, he added.