Rain with snowfall expected in country’s upper parts from Nov 08-09

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains in upper parts of the country from November 08-09 which would decrease day temperatures from two to three celsius grade.

A shallow westerly wave, affecting western parts of the country, is likely to grip upper parts on November 08 (evening/night) and persist in northern areas till November 10 after noon.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Kharan, Harnai, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saif Ullah, Loralai, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Sibbi, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki and Chaghi on November 06 (evening/night) and November 07.

Light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Islamabad and Pothohar region on November 07 (evening/night).

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorm is also expected at isolated places of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad on November 08 (evening/night) and November 09.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm, with snowfall over the high mountains, is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) during the period.

Fog/smog is likely to develop (patches) in plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming days especially

late-night and early morning hours.

About the impact of rain, the PMD said that day temperatures are likely to drop 02 to 03 celsius degree during the spell.

Farmers of barani areas are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly while tourists and travellers visiting northern areas are advised to remain cautious during the period.