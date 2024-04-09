Raisani helps Tik Tolk star get in touch with news anchor Wasim Badami

Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, a Member of the National Assembly, met with TikTok sensation Abu Bakr in Quetta on Tuesday and arranged his contact with news anchor Wasim Badami at Abu Bakr’s request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, a Member of the National Assembly, met with TikTok sensation Abu Bakr in Quetta on Tuesday and arranged his contact with news anchor Wasim Badami at Abu Bakr’s request.

Abu Bakr, also known as Baba Che, expressed his disappointment to Badami for not being invited to the Ramazan transmission.

In response, Wasim Badami assured Abu Bakr that he would extend a live invitation to him on the transmission that day, and, if all goes well, he would include him from the first day of Ramazan next year.

It's worth mentioning that TikToker Abu Bakr had previously raised the same concern against Wasim Badami in his video the day before.