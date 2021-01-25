UrduPoint.com
Raja Basharat Flays PML-N For Defending Qabza Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Raja Basharat flays PML-N for defending qabza mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, while responding to the point of order of PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood in the Punjab Assembly session on Monday said that the police did not go to Khokhar house illegally but fulfilled all the legal requirements.

He said that not the government but the PML-N should be ashamed of their actions as they committed a crime and then cried over those illegalities.

Raja Basharat said: "If they had the courage to stop the police they ought to do, but could not because the police are acting in accordance with the rules and regulations."The law minister strongly condemned the misconduct of the police with MPA Ahmad Shah Khaga and assured that he would be given all possible justice.

