Raja Basharat orders stern action against kite-flyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat Monday took notice of the death of a man from a kite string in Gujranwala and sought a report about the incident from Inspector General of Police Punjab.

The law minister directed the police and the district administrations across Punjab to take stern action against kite flying and its makers, sellers and buyers.

He said in a statement that there was grave concern over the increasing number of deaths from kite string across Punjab during the recent days, which showed that kite-flying paraphernalia was being sold in the streets despite clear instructions of the government to curb the menace.