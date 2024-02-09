Raja Sagheer Wins PP-7 Election
Published February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Raja Sagheer Ahmed has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-7 Rawalpindi by securing 66,338 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Raja Waseem Ahmed who bagged 22,095 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained 49.66 %.
