Raja Sagheer wins PP-7 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Raja Sagheer Ahmed has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-7 Rawalpindi by securing 66,338 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Raja Waseem Ahmed who bagged 22,095 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 49.66 %.