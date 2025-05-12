Open Menu

Online Admission For 9th Class Opens

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Online admission for 9th class opens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Online registration and admission for Class 9 (academic session 2025–27) was open with single fee until May 29, 2025.

According to the spokesman of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad,May 29 was last date for registration of 9th class with single fee while the students can apply with a late fee of Rs.

600 from up to June 13, 2025.

For further assistance or information,the students or school authorities could contact the Matric examination branch at BISE office,he added.

