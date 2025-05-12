Online Admission For 9th Class Opens
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Online registration and admission for Class 9 (academic session 2025–27) was open with single fee until May 29, 2025.
According to the spokesman of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad,May 29 was last date for registration of 9th class with single fee while the students can apply with a late fee of Rs.
600 from up to June 13, 2025.
For further assistance or information,the students or school authorities could contact the Matric examination branch at BISE office,he added.
Recent Stories
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Online admission for 9th class opens5 minutes ago
-
International Nurses Day is being observed5 minutes ago
-
In't community should play its vital role for durable solution of Kashmir issue: Mushaal Mullick15 minutes ago
-
BISE issues roll number slips for intermediate part-I exams25 minutes ago
-
Two murder suspects arrested35 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident35 minutes ago
-
WUM observes Youm-e-Tashakkur35 minutes ago
-
Power supply from 50 feeders disrupted45 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi envoy reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties55 minutes ago
-
Crime rate reduced by 75% under beat system:55 minutes ago
-
PM visits families of late Prof Sajid Mir, Arshad Warraich for condolence1 hour ago
-
Nation salutes Pak Army’s bravery: Kissan Ittehad1 hour ago