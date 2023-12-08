Open Menu

Rally Organizes In Tando Muhammad Khan In Connection With Anti-corruption Day.

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) An awareness rally was organized from the AC office to the district press club under the leadership of assistant commissioner (AC) Tando Muhammad Khan Naeem Ahmed Soomro and circle officer anti-corruption Imtiaz Ali Chana on behalf of the district administration in connection with world anti-corruption day.

The rally witnessed participation from officers and staff members of the police, revenue, NCHD, education, livestock, agriculture, health, information, and other departments, according to a handout.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the organizers highlighted that the objective of the event was to raise awareness among the public against corruption and also emphasized the need for practical action within ourselves in combating this nuisance.

They told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared December 9 as the international day of anti-corruption, that's why December 9 is being celebrated as anti-corruption day globally to combat corruption.

