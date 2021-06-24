Rangers arrest five drug dealers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operations with Police arrested five notorious drug peddlers from Masoom Shah Colony, Kala Pul, Chanesar Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operations with Police arrested five notorious drug peddlers from Masoom Shah Colony, Kala Pul, Chanesar Goth.

Arrested Wali Daad, Allahdad, Umar Zaman, Farukh and Nisar Ahmed belonged to a drug dealer Farooq Lala's group, according to a news release on Thursday.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to transport drugs from Peshawar through Farooq Lala's son Irfan, concealing them in tyres of vehicles.

Apart from narcotics business, arrested accused also used to manufacture large quantities of gutka/mawa and supply it to different areas of Karachi.

They were also running gambling den in Masoom Shah Colony In January 2021, they shot injured a person namely Muhammad Ali for obstructing their drug trafficking. The accused were selling drugs worth over Rs. 3 million per month in Kala Pul, Chanesar Goth and Defence areas. Rangers also recovered huge quantities of hashish and heroin from their possession.

Arrested accused had been handed over to the police for further legal action and raids were being carried out to arrest their other accomplices.