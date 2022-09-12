Ration bags distributed among flood-hit people in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Relief Camps established by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad provided 300 bags of one-month raw ration to poor rain and flood affectees

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Relief Camps established by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad provided 300 bags of one-month raw ration to poor rain and flood affectees.

The university administration, teachers and students established five relief camps at different parts of the city Nawabshah including Sanghar Road, Qazi Ahmed turn, Manuabad, old Octroi Post and near Nawabshah Press Club and collected ration, clothes, bed sheets, mosquito nets and other material for flood affectees.

The university also established relief camps at Naushahro Feroze and Sanghar Campuses where Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, Registrar Najmuddin Soho, Dean Faculty Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dean Faculty Dr Salman Bashir, Dr Zahid Hussain Channa, Abbas Ali Bhatti, Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Umair Ramzan Shaikh, Ashfaque Rahujo and others visited the camps and appealed general public for extending help to flood affected.

They appealed to philanthropists to step forward to help their flood affected brethren.

They also appealed to friends from the university platform to come forward to help flood affectees.