Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Hygiene Check; Eight Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:33 PM

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued eight notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) issued eight notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 14 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 10 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test while fines amounting to Rs 95,000 were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road,Allahabad and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

