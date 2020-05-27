UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges for effective awareness drive to tackle Corona

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged for an effective awareness drive to prevent COVID-19 spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged for an effective awareness drive to prevent COVID-19 spread.

In a statement, RCCI president, Saboor Malik said due to ease in partial lockdown, the common man has ignored precautionary measures and the number of cases could only be reduced only by strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The electronic and digital media being an effective medium, can play a vital role here in spreading awareness message to the youth, children and the elderly, he added.

"We have to prove that we are responsible citizens, and this responsibility lies to everyone", he said.

He appealed to the district administration to expedite the awareness campaign.

"Our health system is not capable of dealing with the growing cases of the corona virus," he said. "The current situation is extraordinary," he added.

SOPs must be followed by both employers and consumers to run a businessunder limited and secure environment, he further added.

