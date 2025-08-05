Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Conduct Flag March To Ensure Law & 0rder

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Rawalpindi police conduct flag march to ensure law & 0rder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police conducted flag march to maintain law &0rdes here Tuesday.

Flag march were held in different areas of the city including Murree Road, Mall Road, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and culminated at starting point.

The flag march was led by senior police officers.

According to the police spokesman, the main objective of holding the flag march was to ensure law and order and instill a sense of security among the public. Section 144 already enforced in Rawalpindi.

Action will be taken against those who violate the law or disrupt peace, the spokesman added Protection of life and property of citizens is the top priority which will be ensured at all costs.

