Rawalpindi's Dengue Score Touches 100

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 09:15 PM

The Rawalpindi's dengue patients tally has reached to 100 cases, with the arrival of five more patients during the last 24 hours

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that among the new cases, two cases were reported from Kahuta, while one of each arrived from Chak Jalaldin and Kulayal in the Potohar town area and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment.

He informed that around 73 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which five tested positive,13 probable and two non-dengue.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 14 FIRs, issued notices to 86, challaned 25, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 115,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

The health officer called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding. He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the week. /395

