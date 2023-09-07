RCCI organizes Business Opportunity Conference in Egypt

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Pakistan-Egypt Business Opportunities Conference in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Pakistan-Egypt business Opportunities Conference in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

According to an RCCI spokesman, the conference witnessed the convergence of visionary entrepreneurs from both Pakistan and Egypt.

More than 200 delegates from Pakistan and Egypt representing different sectors including Information Technology, Textile, Agriculture, Construction, Pharmaceutical, minerals and travel and Tours, attended the conference.

Mahmoud Mostafa Kamal Esmat, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Ambassador Sajid Bilal, Dr. Alaa Ezz Amin, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, and Executive Committee members of RCCI were also present on the occasion.

On the sidelines of the Business Opportunity Conference, Business-to-business (B2B) meetings were held which provided an exclusive platform for delegates to establish meaningful connections and nurture potential partnerships.

Several memorandums of understanding were also signed between the counterparts of the companies participating in the conference.

President Saqib Rafiq in his keynote address said that Pakistan has the second largest pool of freelancers and provides a huge opportunity to Egyptian investors for joint ventures in the information technology sector.

"Both Pakistan and Egypt are located on strategic locations, where Pakistan connects Central Asia via China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Egypt serves as the gateway to African Markets," he added.

He said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Egypt was close to $400 million which could be increased to one billion Dollars in a couple of years and added that by enhancing trade cooperation with Egypt, Pakistan could get easy access to many African markets including Libya, Morocco, Sudan and Algeria.

Saqib invited Cairo Chamber, and Alexandria Chamber to visit Pakistan for improved networking.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf in his speech said that this conference provided a platform for information sharing and increased networking.

Pakistan Ambassador Sajid Bilal in his speech said that Pakistan being located at the crossroads of Central Asia, South Asia, China and the middle East offered great opportunities for trade and investment in various sectors.

He thanked the Egyptian Government and Chambers for the support, cooperation and utmost efforts of RCCI for organizing the Business Opportunity Conferences aiming at strengthening the bilateral and trade relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

Mostafa Kamal Esmat, Minister of Public Enterprises in his address thanked the participants and highlighted the close ties between the two countries.

He said there was a lot of potential to increase bilateral trade volume from millions to billions.

Dr. Alaa Ezz Amin, General of the Chamber of Commerce, shared a presentation with the audience for possible trade opportunities, scope of investment and sector-specific growth.

The Business Opportunities Conference in Cairo signified a significant milestone in creating lasting partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries.