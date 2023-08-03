Open Menu

RDA Demolishes Site Office Of Illegal Housing Scheme 'Al-Qaim Mension'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) while conducting an operation here on Thursday demolished site office of an illegal housing scheme namely Al-Qaim Mension.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, carried out an operation against illegal housing scheme at mouza Adyala on Adyala road and demolished/sealed the site office.

He said the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. Notices were also issued to Aamir Shahzad, the owner of the illegal housing scheme, he informed.

The Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation.

The owner of the property was running illegal housing schemes' site office in violation of rules, he said adding, First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged against the owner.

The spokesman informed that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

