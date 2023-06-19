RDA holds 63rd governing body meeting

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha on Monday chaired the 63rd Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha on Monday chaired the 63rd Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other RDA officers briefed the Commissioner about the agenda items of the meeting.

The Governing Body approved the assumption of functions of private housing schemes and building control by RDA in the entire Rawalpindi district council area subject to the finalization of the record and details of revenue sharing formula.

He said the issue of shortage of staff should be addressed by recruiting officers and inspectors through Punjab Public Service Commission, adding, both the departments RDA and District Council should make a formula to share functions of private housing schemes and building control without delay.

The Governing Body gave approval for creating a post of Additional Director General (BS-20) to strengthen the administration of the RDA.

The body also approved the agenda item regarding Eid Allowance for the contractual employees of RDA once a year.

The Governing Body also approved the inclusion of electricity adjustment charges in domestic and commercial bills and recruitment, and posting of staff for the planning and development directorate, WASA, Rawalpindi without incurring financial burden as salaries would be paid by the donor agencies.

Members of the Governing Body including Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Tanveer, Director Land and Admin & Finance RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA, Jamshaid Aftab, Director Estate Management Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Architecture, Shuja Ali, Director MP&TE, Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Finance, RDA Khawaja Arshad, Deputy Director Admin, RDA Iftikhar Ali Janjua, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Local Government and other officers attended the meeting.