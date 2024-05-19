Ready To Play Bridge Role Between KP And Federation: Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that he is ready to play the role of bridge between the federation and the provincial government.
Governor Kundi stressed the importance of addressing issues with reason rather than resorting to indecorous behavior.
He said this while addressing a public gathering in Malakand.
"I extend an invitation once again to the Chief Minister KP to visit the Governor House, and I am willing to visit the Chief Minister's House if there is any problem in visiting the Governor House," said Governor Kundi, highlighting his commitment to collaboration for the province's welfare.
Expressing readiness to meet the Chief Minister at any time for the province's rights, Governor Kundi expressed his intent to pursue the province's case at the appropriate forum.
"I invite the provincial government and all political parties to join hands with me in struggle for the province's cause," Governor Kundi urged, underlining the Governor House's role as the home for all political factions.
Governor Kundi assured that political rivalries should be settled through elections, emphasizing the need for effective governance.
"We will not impose Governor's Rule; Peoples Party believes in democracy," Governor Kundi asserted, outlining his party's stance.
Regarding the electricity issue, Governor Kundi advised the Federal government to transfer all three power companies to the province, holding the provincial government responsible for its management and outcomes.
"The issue of tax exemption was a gift from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. I will raise the matter of tax enforcement with the federal government," Governor Kundi added, acknowledging the concerns of the Malakand division's residents and emphasizing the need for permanent solutions rather than repeated protests.
"I am a people's Governor, ready to go to every street. I don't want to cause anyone distress," concluded Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, portraying his commitment to serving the public with empathy and accessibility.
