Real beauty of Abbottabad to be restored through KPCIP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Communications and Works Ahmad Jan and Caretaker Provincial Local Government Minister Amir Nadeem Durrani Friday have said that we all have to restore the original beauty of Abbottabad city by working responsibly on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP).

They said that the major issues of Abbottabad city are clean drinking water, cleanliness, traffic restoration, shifting of solid waste and installation of solid waste plant and construction of Abbottabad Motorway Interchange.

Both expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting of officers of various departments at Commissioner House Abbottabad following the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah.

Project Director KPCIP Syed Zafar Ali Shah briefed the meeting regarding the project and said that in the project, five major districts have been included including Abbottabad where Water supply, water treatment plant, solid waste management , green urban Space in Abbottabad, Salhad International Park and shifting of solid waste and solid waste treatment plant in Dhamtoor projects would be completed.

Provincial Ministers Ahmed Jan and Aamir Nadeem Durrani further said that wherever the problems are causing obstacles in the KP CIP project, District administration, representatives of civil society, officers of relevant departments and officers of KP CIP and WSSA should solve the problems together and start work on the project within two weeks and where there are problems in payment of land acquisition, people should be immediately paid.

Local Government Minister Amir Nadeem Durrani directed the officers of KP CIP to stay and work until these issues are resolved.

The provincial ministers issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of the respective districts and the officers of the Revenue department that all patwaris and gardawars should be given regular targets and the deputy commissioner of each district should monitor the work himself so that this long-standing problem of the people is solved.

He said that in four districts of Hazara division, including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, there are more than 62 thousand cases of Khana Kasht to Khana Malkiat, which should be immediately changed from Khana Kasht to Khana Malkiat.