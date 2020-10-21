UrduPoint.com
Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf Takes Over As Commander Pakistan Fleet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:22 PM

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf takes over as Commander Pakistan Fleet

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumed the responsibilities as Commander Pakistan Fleet in a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumed the responsibilities as Commander Pakistan Fleet in a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

During his distinguished career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His important Command appointments include Commanding Officer of three Destroyers, Commandant Pakistan Naval academy, Commander 18th and 25th Destroyer Squadrons. His Staff appointments include, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Combined Task Force-150 HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Captain Training at HQ FOST, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin), Chief Instructor and Deputy President National Defence University, Islamabad.

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College USA. In addition, he has also done Royal College of Defence Studies Course from UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been awarded with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.

During the Change of Command ceremony, the Admiral was presented with Guard of Honour. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

