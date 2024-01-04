Open Menu

Recruitments Made On Merit Bases In Labor & Manpower Dept: AS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Additional Secretary (AS) Labor and Manpower Zawar Hussain and Director Manpower Training Balochistan Irshad Ahmed said that recruitments were made on merit under the quota of relatives in the department, and they would play their role to improve the efficiency of the sector.

They expressed these views while talking on the occasion of the distribution of orders among the candidates recruited under the dependent quota in the Directorate of Manpower Training, according to the press release issued here on Thursday.

Both officials said that we conducted the test and interviews on merit in a short period and tried to adjust the candidates according to their qualifications so that they could play a role in the development of technical education in the future.

They congratulated the new employees and expressed good wishes for their future endeavors. DG Labor Welfare Mushtaq Khan Jafar, Principal TTC Quetta Shuaib Anwar Shirazi, Assistant Directors Ali Nawaz Shahwani, Ghulam Nader Shahwani, Ghulam Qadir Shahwani, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Hassani Ghulam, Ali Lashari, Haji Munir Ahmed, and others were also present.

