Regional Head Sukkur Of Federal Ombudsman Listens Complaints Against SPECO, SSGC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 11:22 PM

On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against SPECO and SSGC at the Provincial Ombudsman's Office, Larkana on Friday

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana Sohail Ahmed Khuhawar, RO SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, SDO SEPCO Mirokhan and other related officers were present on the occasion.

On behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana Saeed Ahmed Korejo, Deputy Manager (SSGC), and petitioners also appeared and conveyed their grievances against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.

Mahmood Shah reviewed the 55 complaints received by Outreach Complete Resolution(OCR) against Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Circle Larkana and decided on the spot and gave a new date for 15 applications/complaints.

All complaints were redressed immediately after listening, and some decisions directed the representatives of the concerned departments to redress the grievances of the affected persons as soon as possible.

He directed the officials of SEPCO that over-billing should be deducted and problems and grievances of people should be resolved within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the concerned staff.

Otherwise, the case of non-implementation will be sent to the Federal Ombudsman and action will be requested against the officers who violated the order and finally, the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was informed about the delay in the implementation of the complaints and Ensure timely implementation of decisions otherwise strict action will be taken against defaulting officersHe said that Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was committed to providing immediate justice to the poor people.

