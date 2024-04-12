Open Menu

Registration For Electric, Petrol Bikes For Students Starts

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Registration for electric, petrol bikes for students starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started a registration drive for the provision of 20,000 electric and petrol bikes to university students across Punjab on interest-free easy monthly instalments.

In phase-I, 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes will be provided. Under the project, the Punjab government will pay Rs 1 billion markup subsidy, besides paying Rs 20,000 per bike down payment on behalf of the students. The markup on monthly instalments will also be borne by the Punjab government, according to a handout issued here Friday.

Male students will deposit Rs 11,676 per month, while female students will pay Rs 7,325 per month instalment.

In the first phase, e-bikes will be given in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Lahore, whereas petrol bikes will be given in each district in the proportion of their population.

The last date for the submission of application is 29th April 2024.

The students can apply online by visiting the link (Students bikes.punjab.gov.pk). An eligible applicant must be a student of a public or private sector university/graduate college. He/she must be 18 years or above of age, and have a driving licence or learner's permit.

