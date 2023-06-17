UrduPoint.com

Registration Of 13 Vehicles With Tinted Windows, Fancy Number Plates Suspended

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :During the ongoing operation against violators, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Friday suspended the registration of 13 vehicles for having either tinted windows or fancy number plates.

According to the ICT spokesperson, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs) checked a total of 49 vehicles while acting against tinted windows, fancy number plates, non-payment of taxes, and violation of other regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to promptly remove tinted windows and unauthorized number plates from their vehicles.

Instead, he advised them to utilize only number plates that have been officially approved by the E&T Department.

By complying with these regulations, he added, vehicle owners can avoid facing legal action.

It is important to note that the operation jointly carried out by the E&T Department and Islamabad Transport Authority against vehicles violating the regulations would continue on a daily basis, as part of the efforts to ensure a safe and well-regulated transportation system in Islamabad.

