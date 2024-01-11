MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Tourism Development Cooperation of Punjab (TDCP) will organize the 19th International Cholistan Desert Rally (ICDR) and cultural festival from February 20 for which the racers will get their registration from January 15.

Event Manager TDCP Nouman Khan while talking to APP here on Thursday, said that the rally would be held in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bhawal Nagar districts and continue by Feb 25. The registration of racers will start from January 15 and continue by January 20. The working on 500 kilometers long track was also underway, he said.

Nouman further said that 100 racers and five foreign racers had participated in last rally and hoped that the foreign racers would also participate this year also. He said that the promotion activities regarding Cholistan rally was also in progress.

The inaugural ceremony would be held on January 20, technical inspection of vehicles on Jan 21, qualifying round on 22 and races of bikes, vehicles and trucks would be held in next three days. Local cultural dance, songs and fireworks would be held in cultural festival. He said that the truck race would officially be held this year.