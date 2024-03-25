Registration Unit Initiates Camping For Vehicles Registration, Transfer Ownership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Registration Unit of the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has initiated camping in various areas of the city so that citizens can conveniently register their vehicles and transfer ownership near their living or business point
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Registration Unit of the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has initiated camping in various areas of the city so that citizens can conveniently register their vehicles and transfer ownership near their living or business point.
On the directive of Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar, the Mobile Registration Unit was set up camp at Talwar Chowk, Bahria Town, on Monday, where department officials and staff were present with digital equipment.
Several citizens got registered and transferred their vehicles online at the spot. Citizens attending the camp praised the Punjab government's initiative, saying that it makes vehicle registration more accessible near their homes.
They stated that due to busyness and inflation, people are hesitant to visit offices and banks, thus vehicle registration and other such transactions often get delayed. They appreciated the effort to provide services at their doorstep.
Meanwhile, Director Excise Region C Lahore, Muhammad Asif, disclosed that tomorrow on Tuesday, the same camp will be set up at Liberty Chowk, Gulberg around 2 pm which will also be visited by Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar. He mentioned that this mobile registration camp will continue to be set up at various busy locations in the city on alternate days of the week.
Recent Stories
Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight
LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats allocation to LHC CJ for larger ben ..
Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed
Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presidency after rival concedes
Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..
CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card
Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli
Accused of embezzlement case of Rs 140m arrested
5 accused of string killing incident arrested: CPO
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats allocation to LHC CJ for larger bench formation2 minutes ago
-
Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif3 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card3 minutes ago
-
Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli3 minutes ago
-
Accused of embezzlement case of Rs 140m arrested2 minutes ago
-
5 accused of string killing incident arrested: CPO2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz1 hour ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday1 hour ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region1 hour ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor1 hour ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties1 hour ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM1 hour ago