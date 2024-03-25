Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Registration Unit of the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has initiated camping in various areas of the city so that citizens can conveniently register their vehicles and transfer ownership near their living or business point.

On the directive of Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar, the Mobile Registration Unit was set up camp at Talwar Chowk, Bahria Town, on Monday, where department officials and staff were present with digital equipment.

Several citizens got registered and transferred their vehicles online at the spot. Citizens attending the camp praised the Punjab government's initiative, saying that it makes vehicle registration more accessible near their homes.

They stated that due to busyness and inflation, people are hesitant to visit offices and banks, thus vehicle registration and other such transactions often get delayed. They appreciated the effort to provide services at their doorstep.

Meanwhile, Director Excise Region C Lahore, Muhammad Asif, disclosed that tomorrow on Tuesday, the same camp will be set up at Liberty Chowk, Gulberg around 2 pm which will also be visited by Secretary Excise Masood Mukhtar. He mentioned that this mobile registration camp will continue to be set up at various busy locations in the city on alternate days of the week.

