Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the work on improvement and rehabilitation of Pir Qila to Ghalani Road, Mohmand District is in full swing to facilitate thousands of people.

It may be recalled that this project was approved by the Provincial Development Working Party meeting of the Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The improvement and rehabilitation of the existing road from Pir Qila to Ghalani will have a tremendous impact on Mohmand District.

This will facilitate communication to remote areas and travel duration will be reduced from about 25 minutes to 10 minutes.

The rehabilitation of the existing road from Pir Qila to Ghalani will connect the two major parts of Mohmand District and will facilitate travel and facilitate the growth of local business opportunities, as well as improve access to health services and will also increase educational activities in the area.