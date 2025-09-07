Relief Items Distributed Among Flood Victims In Tandlianwala
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 12:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Azka Sehar visited various flood relief camps in Tehsil Tandlianwala where she met with displaced families and distributed essential food items and daily-use supplies among the affected people.
During visit, the Assistant Commissioner also reviewed the facilities established at the camps and assured the flood victims that the Punjab government and district administration are fully committed for their rehabilitation and welfare.
She said that all available resources are being utilized to ensure timely assistance so that the suffering population can overcome their hardships in this difficult time.
The district administration is committed to continue relief measures until complete rehabilitation of the affected families, she added.
